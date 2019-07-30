Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $148.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.36 million, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 437,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.73. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

