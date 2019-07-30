Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.87.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.22% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.