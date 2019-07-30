Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $671.57 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00062250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, EXX, Bibox and Upbit. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $671.57 million and $408.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.53 or 0.02202639 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 112,337,057 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinut, Gatehub, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, C2CX, Korbit, Coinhub, OKEx, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, Coinnest, CoinEx, LBank, FCoin, BTC Markets, OKCoin International, CPDAX, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Ovis, BigONE, HBUS, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Indodax, Bitbns, QBTC, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, BitForex, Bibox, Kraken, EXX, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX, Koineks, Huobi, Coinroom, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Binance, CoinEgg, Gate.io, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Crex24 and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

