Ethos Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ethos token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and AirSwap. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $511,739.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethos has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01535901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.