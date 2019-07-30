EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. EuroDry had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

