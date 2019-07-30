Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,518 Shares

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $90,597.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $47.95.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 224.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

