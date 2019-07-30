EverGreenCoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $286,016.00 and $30.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01108004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006191 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004716 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,841,243 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

