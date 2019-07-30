ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $729,763.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $729,763.00 and approximately $4,990.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.01116064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000955 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,624,326 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

