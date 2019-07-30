Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,719,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 5,110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 438,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,692. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

