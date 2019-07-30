Extended Stay America (STAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Extended Stay America to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Extended Stay America has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.02-1.14 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 5,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.