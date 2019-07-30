Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,836,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 5,170,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $949,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $479,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,849. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.76. The company had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $112.62.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

