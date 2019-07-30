Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 921,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 360,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.