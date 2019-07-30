FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $505,140.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. FansTime has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $505,140.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

