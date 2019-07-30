Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 480 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 50,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.71. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

