Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after buying an additional 273,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,245,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,995,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

ANTM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

