Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.62. 4,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,860. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

