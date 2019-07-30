Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $454,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $212.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

