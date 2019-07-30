Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $877,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $707,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,176 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.51. 24,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

