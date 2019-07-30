Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 478,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,446,140. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

