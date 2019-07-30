Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Edison International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Edison International by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 93,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,413. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

