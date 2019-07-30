Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,551,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,333 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 110.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $220,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 607,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,261. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.