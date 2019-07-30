Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Federated Investors by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,648.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,195. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 1,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

FII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.