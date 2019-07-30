Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 27,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,325,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.05.

