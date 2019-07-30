Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 124,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 497,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

