Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,613,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 4,363,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,816,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 514,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $1,166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 818,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

