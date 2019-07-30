Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of FIS opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

