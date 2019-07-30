Fire Lotto Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $102,984.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00428705 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00080827 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001589 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

