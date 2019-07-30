First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,158. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $121,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,626,741.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,963 shares of company stock valued at $464,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $16,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 160,318 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

