First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMBI. FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.