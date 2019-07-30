First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 10,493 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 92,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

