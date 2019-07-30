First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.24. 257,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

