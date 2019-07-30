First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 26,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.97. 489,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

