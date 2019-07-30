First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,969 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 104.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,311. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,504.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,225 shares of company stock worth $6,968,861. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

