First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,983 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.63. 2,070,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $96.25 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

