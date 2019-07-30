First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,223 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.91. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,111. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

