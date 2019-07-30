First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.60. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,795 shares of company stock worth $7,779,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

