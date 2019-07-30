First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.58

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and traded as high as $32.03. First National Financial shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 9,580 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,867.62, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.59.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First National Financial Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,957,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

