First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 241,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FLIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,924. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.64.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First of Long Island by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First of Long Island by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in First of Long Island by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 45,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

