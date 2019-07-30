First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 96,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

