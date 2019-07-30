FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.79.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.69. 9,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $296.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

