Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

