Flowchain Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00060993 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $727,652.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.40 or 0.05963456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

