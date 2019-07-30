Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,799. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

