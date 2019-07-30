FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.68-5.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

FMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

