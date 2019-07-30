Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $254,513,000 after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $142,856,000 after purchasing an additional 263,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,635,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $76,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

