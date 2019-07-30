FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

