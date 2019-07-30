Formosa Financial Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Formosa Financial has a total market capitalization of $218,279.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Formosa Financial has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Formosa Financial token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, IDEX and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01541027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,833,321 tokens. Formosa Financial’s official message board is medium.com/formosa-financial. Formosa Financial’s official website is www.formosa.financial. The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Formosa Financial Token Trading

Formosa Financial can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formosa Financial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formosa Financial using one of the exchanges listed above.

