Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 12,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,113. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

