Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,098 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 124,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $3,080,483.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,395 shares of company stock worth $9,539,546 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.