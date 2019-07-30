Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Matthews International Corp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.09 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

